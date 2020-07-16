It has been a challenging four months and yet some positive outcomes have happened. For those of us with secure housing and plenty of food, we have the safety of our homes for refuge.
However, there are many in our community who are not so lucky, who rely on local agencies and government for survival. I was very pleased to learn of the cooperation of Keene’s city government and agencies, area churches and the general public as they addressed the challenges the pandemic presented.
Hundred Nights was able to spread out a bit to larger quarters, to enable overnight guests to have more distance and for drop-in visits during the day to be safer, thanks to the temporary donation of an empty storefront and two large rooms for sleeping. Thanks to all the precautions and coordination, not one guest or staff member became sick.
Over this past year, 54 people moved from Hundred Nights shelter into stable housing. It was the cooperation between Hundred Nights and other local organizations like Southwestern Community Services that brought this about.
I am hopeful this kind of cooperation continues as we face the future, which could hold increased joblessness and evictions. Hundred Nights definitely needs a larger home, even without a global crisis, and can we all continue to work together to help make this happen? Sooner, rather than later?
JUDY PERRY
515 Elm St.
Keene
