I am astounded by the superior medical knowledge of so many who have never graced the classrooms of a medical school. Listen up, people! We are in a serious medical crisis. The number of deaths in this country is approaching a million. Does that not say something? Is this really a political ploy as another way to have control? Is this really a time to dig in our heels and demand our rights as individuals to do just what we want regardless of how it affects others? What’s the big deal about wearing masks? Is it just because someone told me I had to? Why not think of it as a way to protect others, and yourself as well? Japan has had a mask culture since years and years before COVID. When someone becomes ill he or she immediately dons a mask. They care about one another. Do we?
There is a video that shows the efficacy of masks. I would encourage everyone to watch it with an open mind.
https://www.khq.com/news/khq-investigates-how-effective-is-a-mask/video_e308a1e8-b74f-11ea-ac6d-878bd6f54032.html
Cooperation and compassion, not dissent and complaint, will get us through this.
ELIZABETH CUTTING
289 Wentworth Road
Walpole
