We should all be glad cooler heads prevailed during the Trump/Iran crisis.
Let’s give Iran all the credit for keeping us out of war and Trump all the blame for his actions that killed four human lives in the drone strike and the 176 lives aboard the plane shot down who otherwise would be alive.
We don’t stand for bullies anymore, be they in the school yard or in their towers ...
Just sayin’ is all ...
RICH DELL’ERBA
15 Monadnock St.
Keene
