An opinion piece by The Washington Post in this past weekend’s Sentinel says “The U.S. needs more immigrants — and babies.”
I agree with the unnamed author that immigration, combined with secure borders, is good for our country. Ditto friendlier policies toward raising children and securing universal health care.
However, the author says we need “robust population growth” to sustain prosperity and our capitalist economy. Such ideas need to be taken to their logical conclusions. Exactly how many people would be enough? Is there such a thing as too many people? Prosperity is nice, but it seems to inevitably require more natural resources and other pressures on our finite and deteriorating environment. What about traffic, loss of green spaces, wildlife, food supply?
How will we back down when we discover that we have exceeded the carrying capacity of the Earth?
The more people, the less “wiggle room” we have to adapt to or avoid pandemics and natural disasters. It has been estimated that world population will “naturally” top out at about 10 to 12 billion. Given the predictions about global warming, it is easy to guess what mechanisms nature will use to top us out: crop failures, more lethal pandemics, extreme weather events, wars.
If I were God, I would urge the human world to recognize the finite nature of this big blue planet and how our unlimited growth with our needs and greeds will lead ultimately to collapse.
I personally would prefer to limit our numbers voluntarily than leave it up to nature.
