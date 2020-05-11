Some time ago I saw an article in The Sentinel that the land use consultants were asking for 5-acre parcels of land west and north of Winchester Street to be used as retention pools for the brooks in that area. Any construction there, or anywhere else, is at the expense of people living north of Water Street.
On May 31, 2012, a 7-inch rainfall created a flood pool estimated at more than 20,000,000 cubic feet and flood waters measured 4 feet deep at the Church/Carpenter streets intersection. That area has suffered the devastation of nine 100-year floods in the last 93 years, with another one due anytime.
The area needing protection is the “pump station” near Martel Court. Any flooding there comes from the uncontrolled waters of the Miinniewawa River and Beaver Brook. Nothing can be done about the Miinniewawa River, but water from Beaver Brook could be completely controlled by construction of a proposed gated flood control dam up stream of Beaver Brook Falls.
The most a 5-acre retention area can provide is 1,089,000 cubic feet. Adding a retention area the size of the entire Kingsbury property of 22.5 acres would only be 4,900,500 cubic feet. Adding the two together only produces 5,989,500 cubic feet. A far cry from the proposed dam that would be able to retain 188,000,000 cubic feet or more.
Furthermore, shouldn’t it be more important to address the huge flood pool created by the Beaver Brook north of Water Street than to create retention pools elsewhere in the city ? Anyone with property that has flooded before should be concerned. To date, nothing has been done to prevent future flooding when it could have been eliminated 50 years ago.
In 1970, the Army Corps of Engineers proposed to construct a dam that included potable water and recreational facilities for $500,000, but the city turned it down. A gated flood control dam with recreational facilities can still be constructed to stop all Beaver Brook flooding forever, but those living in the flood areas need to step up and be heard.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
