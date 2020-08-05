There is no reasonable excuse for the mayor and City Council to not pass a mandatory face mask requirement for businesses in Keene, as other cities in New Hampshire and around the world have done. Wearing a mask for 5 to 20 minutes is simply not as much of a hardship as ignorance, illness and death.
As well, why is SAU 29 insisting on reopening? I’ve heard people discussing students’ lack of social interaction as the main reason. Yes, it is difficult to make sure children are doing their work and not getting into trouble while parents are working — an intrinsic fact of our “business of education.” But please remember, Dear Leaders: October is coming, and with it not just the usual surge in rhino (common cold) and influenza viruses, but this new, deadly thing.
How will schools protect our high-risk staff and students as they cluster indoors, breathing the fug of recycled breaths, coughs, and sneezes from hundreds of people forced by law and contract into close quarters?
Similarly, does the Keene State College leadership really believe they’ll be able to control their students’ behavior and coerce them into being socially intelligent, as students meet on and off campus? Rhetorical question, again answered by the big “business of education.”
COVID-19 loves a good gathering. Avoidable catastrophes are on the horizon as a deadly trifecta of (influenza + rhino + corona) viruses will attack and infect together in a deadly brew of infection. Many communities worldwide are choosing, intelligently, not only to require face masks in businesses, but also, to wait to reopen schools and colleges.
Let’s get smart, Keene, and think about the near future — vaccines will be here — let’s allow all of us be here too to receive them. Patience, forethought, and a bit more inconvenience can go a long way to the health of our community.
BOB and TRACY SHALIT
350 Water St.
Keene
