I’ve been avoiding the purchase of anything sourced in China for years, assuming that the labor practices were inhumane or criminal. In “Made in China,” by Amelia Pang, the author expands on this assumption about consumer merchandise from China when she investigated a restaurant in Georgia, featuring the all-you-can-eat model of self-serve dining.
In this business she spoke to primarily immigrant laborers, some undocumented, who were compensated only with tips, which were typically $1 or $2 per table and sometimes nothing at all. I know there are many other examples of this appalling exploitation in our marketplace, but what I don’t understand is how this can become so commonplace and nearly unnoticed by the majority of American consumers.
In addition to holding business entities responsible for sourcing or compensation practices that degrade or harm our fellow humans from around the globe, we must begin to see our conspicuous consumption as harmful to our short- and long-term survival as a people.
I’d like to see some corporate accountability for the obscene amount of packaging and plastics connected with consumer products. Let’s make them invest in the recycling and repurposing of those wasteful materials. Or demand they pay for the environmental disasters their waste creates.
Conscious consuming is within our control and recycling is fairly common, but the problems connected to consumer products today are far greater than these small steps can deliver. It’s time for the big stakeholders and profiteers to be called out for their long overdue responsibilities to fair labor and environmental responsibility. It’s time to demand those huge profits be balanced with accountability toward our collective well-being, paying up with investment in renewable and sustainable energy, and committing to humane labor practices.
Americans will be happy to pay the true cost of the service or product needed, or we’ll do what we’ve been taught to do in tough times. Make do with less.
BETTY GRONDIN-JOSE
Marlow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.