John McGauley’s recent article on conspiracy theories seems to want to say something wise and amusing at the same time, yet fails in both regards. On one hand, it slams conspiracy theorists hard; on the other, it indicates they might sometimes be right. Of course when they are right, it implies, it can’t be because they know anything, but because of dumb luck.
Regarding the Kennedy assassination, the author admits to having read the Warren Commission report and other books on the subject, but remains confused about who did it. That’s not unusual. The Warren Commission report was a whitewash designed to convict the designated patsy, Lee Harvey Oswald; not to enlighten. And many assassination books over the years fell short because information was skillfully hidden from their view by the conspirators.
The CIA invented the “conspiracy theory” concept to disparage people from investigating their complicity in the Kennedy assassination. Confused or misinformed people still use that term to write frivolous articles about things they know nothing about. Over 60 percent of Americans believe there was a conspiracy to kill JFK. And they are right.
JFK was killed by a treasonous cabal of powerful interests, mostly inside the U.S. government. His murder was nothing less than a coup d’etat, a violent change of government without an election.
That brutal assassination succeeded because the main conspirators were: Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, ex-CIA Director Allen Dulles, and Secret Service Director James Rowley. That cabal had all the power and resources they needed to kill a president, blame a patsy, and successfully cover up the crime.
Someone would have talked, you say.
Well, they did, and dozens of them died because they talked, or might someday talk. Post-assassination victims include: Dallas police officer J.D. Tippet, Lee Harvey Oswald, Jack Ruby, Dorothy Kilgallen, Gary Underhill, Sam Giancana, Guy Banister, Hugh Ward, Lee Bowers, Mary Pinchot Meyer, David Ferrie, George de Mohrenschildt, Johnny Roselli, FBI agents William Sullivan and James Cadigan, as well as Sen. Robert Kennedy.
To find out more about JFK’s assassination read: “JFK: Who, How and Why,” by Fetzer and Palecek; “The Man Who Killed Kennedy,” by Roger Stone; or “LBJ: Mastermind of the JFK Assassination,” by Phillip F. Nelson. To find out about the post-assassination murders read: “Hit-List,” by Belzer and Wayne.
HARRY BUBB JR.
Keene
