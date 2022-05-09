While I agree that attaching already-defeated legislation to more-pressing bills is bad lawmaking (Sentinel editorial, May 4), I disagree with your characterization of New Hampshire’s abortion laws as “one of the nation’s most restrictive.” That classification belongs to Texas, soon to be followed by Oklahoma, Arizona and Florida, with several additional states prohibiting abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, versus 24 with some exceptions in New Hampshire.
Lost in most of the discussions about abortion is the fact that two lives are involved, that of the mother (“woman” in most discussions) and that of the baby (“fetus”). Abortion is always a negative choice as it ends a nascent life, but I believe it should be legal because sometimes it is the best choice. Two examples of the latter are an ectopic pregnancy and a fatal fetal abnormality.
An example of an abortion that I believe is wrong is one that takes place when the baby could survive and thrive if born instead of being aborted. I believe that the discussion of when, between those two margins, abortion should be allowed and when it should not would benefit by taking both lives, mother and baby, into consideration.
I must add that as an adoptee in the mid-1950s, I am grateful that either because of laws restricting abortion or because of her own conscience, my birth mother chose to give me life and not abort me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.