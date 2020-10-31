This country needs a rational, fact-based, intelligent conservative party.
The harder Trump is beaten, the faster the cult of ignorant Trumpism can be excised from the GOP.
Then it can return to a true conservative vision of personal freedom, inclusiveness, focus on opportunity, individual responsibility, acceptance of science, and leadership and engagement with our allies.
In June 1943, most Frenchmen were Nazi collaborators out of necessity. By June 1945, they were suddenly all members of The Resistance.
It will be the same for Republicans in January 2021.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.