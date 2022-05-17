We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
If abortion is denied to women in the United States or it is only allowed in certain enlightened states, there will be dire consequences. Millions of women and unwanted children will suffer immeasurably as their mothers will be emotionally and/or financially unable to handle them.
Many of these children will die a thousand deaths through neglect, abandonment and abuse. Since the same government that denies abortion will also deny funding for the needs of these unwanted children, jails and mental health centers will be overrun. Some distraught mothers may even kill their own children. More prisons will have to be built to house unwanted children turned into criminals.
Other consequences include the following as reported by NPR (www.npr.org/2022/05/03/1096094942/roe-wade-overturned-what-happens-next):
More than 20 states have laws that could restrict or ban abortion soon after the Supreme Court overturns Roe, according to Guttmacher. One type of statute, called a “trigger law,” is designed to take effect after a Supreme Court ruling.
States that continue to allow abortion could see an influx of patients seeking care.
Women of color will bear the brunt of further abortion restrictions. Black and Hispanic women get abortions at higher rates than their peers. Women of color also experience higher poverty rates and could have a harder time traveling out of state for an abortion.
Limits on abortion access can lead to negative long-term health effects. Women are harmed by being denied abortions. The women surveyed who gave birth had economic hardships that lasted for several years, were more likely to raise the child alone, and were at higher risk of developing serious health problems than those who had had abortions.
Some blue states are already taking steps to enshrine the right to abortion in state law. From Colorado to New Jersey, Democratic governors have signed laws protecting reproductive rights and announced their intention to be able to provide abortion services to people who live in states where the procedure is restricted.
How fitting it is that a former president without a sense of morality could appoint several members to the Supreme Court who also have no respect for the living. It is one thing to ban abortion, but it is another thing to walk away from the suffering that will follow by allowing these new mothers to be on their own. It is cruelty.
