I would like to know when are the members of Congress of the United States of America going to step up and confront President Trump on his assumption that he is lord of the USA and above all the laws of this country?
When is the Congress going to realize their responsibility is to help run this country for the people, and not for the Trump family? Is Congress in so deep with the new order that they are afraid of losing their cushy place they are in and afraid of the repercussions they will have to endure, personal and financial, if they “buck” the “dictator” in the White House?
Congress, do right, be brave and above all be American and for all the people in this country. Am I so naive to think all Americans have rights?
Does President Trump understand that when he has a “press conference” that the press are supposed to ask questions, comfortable or uncomfortable, in a reasonable manner? And that the press is not just there to listen to dictator D.J.T’s fairy tales?
Donald, give us a break!
ALICE TINKER
