Lately I’ve felt like Rip Van Winkle, except I fell asleep in the era of John F. Kennedy, when any challenge could be met, and woke up in the dark ages with a panicking and terrified populace shouting about conspiracy theories and politicians not able to measure up to the challenge of a lowly virus.
It has been nine months of inadequate measures and non-systematic thinking.
Here is what we needed to do:
1) Rapid PCR testing where the person stays on site until the results are in;
2) Immediate treatment with monoclonal antibodies for those testing positive;
3) Isolation during the infectious period of 7-10 days;
4) Compensation for lost income during that period.
If this became a national priority with the funding and organization that made it possible, we would not have to shut down the economy and could stop the virus from causing unnecessary tragedy.
Congress is not focusing on funding this type of program. It must do so. You must demand it.
PAUL FIONDELLA
P.O. Box 769
Stoddard
