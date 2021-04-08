As county administrator for Cheshire County, I want to take this opportunity to thank our Congressional Delegation for their tireless leadership, thoughtful advocacy, and continued guidance confronting the challenges posed by COVID-19 this past year.
Their considered outreach and calm reassurance when the pandemic began were instrumental in helping Cheshire County weather the storm. When Congress seemed determined to neglect local communities — our delegation fought back by securing historic levels of aid for counties like Cheshire.
Our congressional leaders know that local governments provide many of the services relied on by their constituents. Focusing relief toward those areas will undoubtedly yield effective and lasting results as we transition to a new normal.
To date, Cheshire County’s federal delegation has:
Secured funding for Cheshire County to receive PPE;
Made stipends available for our nursing home, sheriff’s deputies and Department of Corrections;
Provided funding to cover lost revenues at the nursing home;
Mitigated substantial revenue-loss through the CARES Act;
Made unemployment insurance available to countless citizens in Cheshire County who lost their jobs due to COVID-19; and much more.
The county knows it can expect prompt and robust guidance from our Congressional Delegation and passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is further evidence that help is, indeed, on the way.
The ARPA represents a significant opportunity for counties, cities, and towns. Cheshire County is eager to continue working with our congressional partners to deliver those gains. That said, there is still work to be done — like addressing infrastructure needs nationwide — and Cheshire County can be confident that our Congressional Delegation will continue to deliver for the residents of the county.
Again, I want to extend my appreciation to our federal delegation. Cheshire County is fortunate to have elected leaders like Sen. Shaheen, Sen. Hassan and Congresswoman Kuster in Washington.
CHRISTOPHER C. COATES
Keene
