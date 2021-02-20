What happened between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2021, were some of the most significant actions in our nation’s history. Faith and belief in our American democracy was poisoned by former president Donald Trump; poisoned by enablers like Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz; poisoned by the paid liars on Fox News. They poisoned our democracy until 82 percent of Republicans said that the fairest election in U.S. history was stolen!
House managers brilliantly and boldly constructed a compelling comprehensive argument for impeachment, by chronologically connecting dots using Trump’s own words and actions against him.
However, 43 GOP senators refused to convict Trump, in the face of this overwhelming evidence, that he promoted a big lie that an election he lost was stolen! Forever carved into the U.S. history books will be the names of the men and women who betrayed their oath and betrayed their country by allowing a president, who wanted to be a dictator, to walk!
If you are as disappointed in the 43 U.S. Republican senators (who lacked the courage to convict, choosing party over country), as I am, here is a list of constructive steps you can demand that our U.S. senators and congresspeople take (recommended by former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich):
1. Strip Trump of all perks offered to ex-presidents, including a taxpayer-funded $200,000/year pension, and $1 million travel allowance! It takes only a majority of Congress to do this.
2. Use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to forbid Trump from ever holding public office. This bars anyone from office who has been found to have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution.” That finding can be made by a simple majority of both houses!
3. Prosecute Trump under Title 18 U.S. Code 2383, which makes it a federal crime to incite insurrection against the United States, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
4. Prosecute Trump for interfering in Georgia’s election results.
5. The Pennsylvania Code of Candor Toward the Tribunal states that a lawyer shall not knowingly:
a. Make a false statement of material fact or law to a tribunal or fail to correct a false statement ...
b. Trump’s lawyers lied; they should be punished. Penalties range from private reprimand, public censure, suspension, even disbarment.
Trump and his accomplices must be held accountable, or it will happen again! We might not be so lucky next time!
GEOFFREY T. JONES
Stoddard
