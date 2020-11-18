Congratulations first to Gov. Chris Sununu, who handily won election to a third term as governor of New Hampshire. It is pleasing to see a really nice guy finish first! He has been a responsible and effective governor and deserved his resounding re-election.
Congratulations, also, to the New Hampshire state GOP, which appears to have won majorities in the state Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Executive Council. I look forward to the General Court enacting needed reforms to expand the “New Hampshire Advantage,” including lower taxes, less regulation, family choice in education and smaller state government.
Congratulations to the Cheshire County Republican Party, which expanded its legislative delegation in the New Hampshire House by three seats in this year’s election. This represents a 150 percent gain and is a tribute to the hard work of so many GOP candidates. We’re headed in the right direction!
Our own Cheshire 1 state representative team fell short — this time — so the incumbents will have another two years in the New Hampshire House. I congratulate them, wish them well, and urge them to work with Gov. Sununu and the new Republican majorities in the best interests of the residents of Cheshire County.
My thanks again to everyone who helped in our campaign. As you can see from the results cited above, Republican efforts this year bore fruit in many areas.
RICHARD ALAN MERKT
P.O. Box 292
Westmoreland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.