On the evening of Oct. 9 the United Church of Christ in town hosted an outstanding concert. Taking part were the choir and musicians from our sister city in Einbeck, Germany, the Keene High School Choir, two choirs from Keene State College and the United Church of Christ Choir all accompanied and directed by talented musicians.
It was a heart-swelling evening of beautiful music with an audience that packed the church — a true coming together of community from across the seas and here.
My husband and I thank all of those who worked long and hard to make this wonderful event happen and congratulations to all the talented musicians and singers.
It was indeed a fabulous evening to remember.
PAT TRANFIELD
661 Park Ave., Apt. 24
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.