This letter is to alert our community members of a recent achievement reached by Rhett Lamb, director of Keene’s Community Development Department. For 2021, Rhett was named the “New Hampshire Professional Planner of the Year” as awarded by the N.H. Planners Association.
I feel it appropriate for me to voice support of this decision, as I spent approximately six years serving on the City of Keene’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, as well as the PLD/Planning Board Joint Committee. It is from both these forums I witnessed Rhett’s interaction with volunteer board members, attorneys, developers and, most importantly, the general public.
In the conduct of his role, I saw his communication skill sets at work. His ability to communicate, while demonstrating his highly professional knowledge with the community’s governing authorities and constituents, are second to none.
CHUCK REDFERN
Keene
