As Americans, we all have our feelings and thoughts about the removal and destroying of statues and memorial works of art that are happening at this time in the South and other areas of the U.S.A.
Understandably, these memorials are offensive to a segment of our population, Black or white; but instead of destroying these art works, could they be taken to a museum, such as the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and put in a special area or rooms, to only be viewed by people studying or interested in the history behind them, as they are part of the American past, offensive or not.
Could not a compromise be made? We cannot change what happened in our country’s past, but these statues and art works would be a good reminder to not make the same mistakes again.
ALICE TINKER
42 Tinker Road, South Acworth
