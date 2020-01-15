To our great detriment as a country, somewhere around three-quarters of Americans have great difficulty understanding processes involving periods of time longer than a couple of years.
This is on top of their inability to comprehend complex systems. Evolution, science, germs and viruses, ecological systems and climate change are abstractions that leave most Americans baffled and disbelieving. When president Trump says, “Science is a liberal hoax,” that’s all they need to know.
People might live next to a beautiful meadow, and if that meadow is gradually eaten up by housing, a strip mall or parking lots, they would simply say, “Oh well, that’s progress,” noticing no specific downside to the loss of the greenscape, its wildlife and wildflowers.
Ask most Americans what they think their real problem is, and they will tell you that too much money is taken out of their paychecks for taxes, or that they don’t have enough for payments on that new pickup truck. With mock-erudition, they will talk about how “them liberals” and environmental regulations are hurting the economy, having no understanding of the large-scale, long-term catastrophe that is happening right before their eyes.
Meanwhile, the past five years and the last decade (2010-2019) were the warmest ever recorded. Ever. But Americans see snow on the ground and believe all is well.
MICHAEL HAVEY
P.O. Box 116
Hancock
