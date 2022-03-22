I was quoted in a recent article about the tent encampment behind Hannaford’s as saying, “We all want to do the right thing, but sometimes in this world, it’s hard to know what the right thing is.”
To clarify: It is always the right thing to treat our neighbors, whoever they are, with dignity and respect. It is always the right thing to collectively come together as a community to provide supports to those among us who cannot care for themselves. It is always the right thing to feed the hungry and house the homeless and have compassion on the suffering. I am grateful that our city officials and our many agencies, organizations and congregations do a whole lot of these right things.
There is no one right action that will “solve” the massive wealth disparity that has become the norm in our society, and no way to “fix” poverty once and for all. It is a complicated situation, as our own situation in Keene attests. We can see this current issue from many sides, because the tent community, as it is, is unsanitary and unsafe for those who live there. The law says that private property is private. And — these people need somewhere to live.
Poverty and homelessness is not simply going to disappear, so what is a community that wants to do the right thing left to do? We are left to ask ourselves what kind of community we want to be in the face of the stark reality of poverty. To ask: what is the story we’d like our children to tell about how our community responded in stressful times? We are left to honestly examine whether it is really our best choice to push our poorest neighbors out of our sight without providing a safe place for them to land.
This community has always had a strong sense of civic responsibility and caring. As poverty increases and our housing situation worsens, how can our innovative community envision new ways to be present to the reality of poverty, as well as to the tragically unfortunate people it most deeply affects? Because I know this community does indeed want to do the right thing.
