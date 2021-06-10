I am so pleased to share with you that Cedarcrest Center is celebrating 15 months without any of the children in our care contracting COVID-19. As New Hampshire’s only post-acute care facility for children with complex medical needs, we have kept very high levels of infection-control precautions in place since the outbreaks began worldwide in 2020. I want to shine a spotlight specifically on our staff for their incredible efforts to ensure the children’s health would not be compromised further by exposure to the virus. The virus poses significant and potentially life-threatening threats to the children, many of whom experience challenging respiratory conditions. The children who live at Cedarcrest come from home communities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. A limited number of staff contracted the COVID-19 virus. We are pleased that nearly 80 percent of its staff have now had the vaccine.
We are excited that with the growing trends of lower positive COVID tests in the community, we have been able to adjust a number of safety protocols. Our practices are directed by guidance from the Center for Medicaid and Medicare, the CDC and Public Health, and we can see those shifting as more and more people are vaccinated. Many aspects that are vital to the children’s well-being are adjustments to family member access and visits. The children are also beginning to access many outdoor areas of the community for educational field trips, and we hope to be able to have volunteers return to the Center by the end of the summer.
It is wonderful that the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network vaccination clinic has moved across the street from us on Maple Avenue. Every person who receives the vaccine should know that they are making the right choice for themselves, but that it is a great service to their neighbors and community. We are grateful for this community’s support of the children in this respect and many other ways.
CATHY GRAY
President/CEO
Keene
