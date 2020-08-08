Policing seems to have changed from a time when a cop was visibly present on the street, would engage in conversation with you and hold-up traffic for a pedestrian crossing, or direct traffic around a crowded intersection.
Since the filmed beating of Rodney King by police in 1991, the public has been exposed to the police killings of a number of African American men, most dramatically, the openly public, eight-plus minute suffocation of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer, while being viewed by non-intervening fellow officers and the public, a member of which was recording the event.
These deaths and the consequent rise in uncontrolled violence in many cities has generated a distrust in the ability of police to prevent violence, keep the peace and prevent destruction of downtown areas. Some voices are calling for defunding police departments. In June, the Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle their police department, promising to create a new system of public safety in a city where law enforcement has long been accused of racism.
I think the problem beyond racism is the lack of accountability police departments have to the public they serve. Through contractual arrangement, police unions shield wrongful behavior of officers from disciplinary measures and thus encourage increased abuses. Bribes and other crimes perpetrated by officers are unreported by fellow officers. As NYPD policeman Frank Serpico has said, “police departments have proved incapable of investigating themselves, and district attorneys typically look the other way, fearful of offending the politically powerful police unions. The problem is that the atmosphere does not yet exist in which an honest police officer can act without fear of ridicule or reprisal from fellow officers.”
The Constitution states that all are equal, endowed with rights and to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. Having communities have a say in how policing is done on their behalf seems to have constitutional precedence. Maybe communities need more input into the hiring, firing and other practices of policing where they live.
FRANK MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Road
Peterborough
