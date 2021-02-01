Call me old fashioned, but I think a promise made should be a promise kept.
The Meals and Rooms Tax is that extra charge on the bottom of your restaurant bill added by the state. Lawmakers promised to share 40 percent of the revenues the tax generated with cities and towns.
But the Legislature hasn’t been great at keeping that promise, routinely keeping more than 60 percent of M&R revenues for the state budget. In 1993, the Legislature promised to catch up on the lost revenue-sharing arrangement by dedicating 75 percent of any increase in total revenues back to towns, up to $5 million a year.
This promise has been broken in 10 of the last 12 years. Republicans and Democrats alike have decided that the state needed the money to make the budget balance, and that cities and towns hoping to use promised revenue to lower property taxes would have to “wait ’til next year.”
I think they’ve waited long enough. I’ve introduced legislation to not only restore the catch-up clause in the revenue-sharing agreement, but increase it to $10 million per year. If M&R revenues were to increase by 4 percent per year, we would get back to the promised 60 percent/40 percent split in 15 years. That’s a conservative estimate. If New Hampshire’s hospitality industry were to grow faster than it has, we could restore the balance even sooner.
This is a fiscally responsible way for the state to start keeping it promises to local taxpayers. I’d like to get back to 40 percent immediately, but I recognize that this is going to be a tight budget year. Allowing cities and towns to keep the lion’s share of annual increases in M&R revenues will provide tax relief to homeowners and businesses facing high local property taxes. But it will provide this relief from future increases in revenues, leaving existing funds to cover the state budget.
As a state senator, I have made a promise to look out for the constituents in my district, and for our great state as a whole. My revenue-sharing plan protects state taxpayers while helping local taxpayers. That’s the spirit of the revenue-sharing promise the Legislature made so many years ago.
DENISE RICCIARDI
Bedford
(This writer, a Republican, represents District 9 in the N.H. Senate.)
