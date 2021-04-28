The Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee recently declared that racism and implicit bias exist in Keene. They sure do; they exist on the Racial Justice Committee itself.
The committee recommends promoting people to positions of power if they have black or brown skin, which of course means there must be discrimination against people with white skin. I’m not sure how they will determine what is the correct shade of skin color to favor or discriminate against.
Perhaps, in the future, they will issue guidelines on this, as did the racist Democrats in the American South who inspired the left-wing Nazis. Perhaps they will use the one drop rule, or maybe people will be required to trace their ancestry back three generations before they can sit on a committee.
The Keene Sentinel has published articles claiming that New Hampshire is too white. That sounds like racism to me. Are there other states in America that are too brown, or too black? Probably not, according the so-called Racial Justice Committee. They fanatically chant “diversity, equity and inclusion,” like the sheep in Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” but of course they advocate for something entirely different. It seems obvious.
If we want social justice, then perhaps we could focus on treating people as unique individuals and not as members of a skin-color group. This is the foundational value laid out in the American Declaration of Independence. The golden apple framed in silver.
But no — the committee recommends to not become complacent about race and always to be racially aware. Do we want to create a society where people are judged by their skin color? Because that’s what the so-called Racial Justice Committee is offering.
STEVEN RINGLAND
Keene
(Note: The Sentinel has not, to our knowledge, ever run a news article claiming New Hampshire is “too” white, nor have we taken that stance editorially. Noting the demographic makeup of the state is not a judgment.)
