In our family, we always look forward to the edition with John McGauley’s column. It alone is worth the price of the paper. On timeless topics we frequently cut out his column and place them in a folder for future reference.
There appears to be the makings of an eBook there, “The Thoughts of John McGauley.” He covers controversial topics with wit and wisdom without menace or malice.
We think he would have made a much better president than Donald Trump. Are you sure you are paying him enough?
RICHARD WILSON
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.