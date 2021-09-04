I have a suggestion on how The Sentinel can add more money to their funding effort to hire an additional local reporter.
To borrow a phrase William Safire wrote for the late vice-president, Spiro T. Agnew, drop that nattering nabob of negativism, John McGauley, from your opinion page. Use the money McGauley is paid for the new reporter fund.
McGauley virtually never has anything good to say about anyone or anything anyway. He has clearly shown his hatred for Keene and the Monadnock Region innumerable times. He contributes nothing to The Sentinel. Whatever he is paid is too much. Use those funds to help pay for a person who would actually make a contribution to the Sentinel’s contents.
JAMES GRIFFIN
Keene
(Editor’s note: We respectfully disagree that Mr. McGauley is overpaid for his column.)
