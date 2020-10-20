Alan Rumrill’s Oct. 5 column, “Mail-in voting played major role during Civil War,” was nothing short of stupendous! A public service of the greatest magnitude!
It reflects a deja vu similarity with our current question: how best to provide absentee voting? There can be no serious question whether there should be absentee voting.
Only question is how best to provide it? Our forbears gave us a powerful precedent.
RICHARD NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.