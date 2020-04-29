I am submitting this letter in the role of president of the Keene Endowment Association, an organization that enables Keene State College students to access education by maintaining and strengthening an endowment portfolio that funds scholarships and program support.
On behalf of the KEA Board of Trustees, I want to share the inspiration that we are feeling as Keene State College, led by President Melinda Treadwell (Class of 1990), rapidly adjusts to the developing changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are watching and supporting President Treadwell as she leads this amazing group of students, faculty and staff in their efforts to move classes, events, celebrations, community engagement and much more to a virtual platform.
Last weekend, the 20th Annual Academic Excellence conference moved from an in-person day of student presentations, a keynote speaker, and open forums to an entirely virtual experience in a matter of weeks. The knowledge, enthusiasm and professionalism of the student presenters was incredible, and evidence of the work of their faculty mentors was clear.
Keene State College brings this energy and passion for a bright future to our students and broader community every day. I deeply believe that our support for these valuable students and the college as a whole contributes to our region and the future health of our community in immeasurable ways.
Entering our 63rd year of service, the Keene Endowment Association is prouder than ever to pursue our purpose of helping Keene State students reach higher, go further and pursue excellence and community engagement through a liberal arts education energized by real-world experience.
Sincerely,
ED WOJENSKI
President
Keene Endowment Association
36 McKinley St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.