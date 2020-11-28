If a community were under attack from lead poisoning would you not sound an alarm? I reside in Swanzey now, but I am a native son of Keene. The Keene that exists today is not the Keene I remember. It still has a beautiful church at the head of a picturesque rotary called Central Square. I used to stand on the steps of that church and wait for my first girlfriend to be picked up by her mother on Friday nights in the 1960s. Those days were magic; they are gone now, like Fotomats and vinyl records.
Thomas Wolfe Wrote a novel, “You Can’t Go Home Again.” I am reading it now. My recollections of Keene come from a blue-collar view when it was a competitive industrial player in world markets. That all began to change in the early 1990s when they called us all to a big meeting announcing that company pensions would no longer be offered. Those company benefits were replaced with handicap parking spaces and electric shopping carts. Concurrently, the world’s misery was suddenly implanted into the midst of our communities in the wake of some dystopian plan few can comprehend. The local broadsheet newspaper did not come to our defense and neither did that awful embarrassing “Open Mic” radio program.
There are some things that remain constant over time. Keene State College has always been there, and it has always been a shattering disappointment. The school that is today dominated by identity politics and left-wing matriarchy, is still a chameleon of the status quo. There is some kind of ugly hive mind loose in higher education.
Many years ago, Abbie Hoffman was on a speaking tour and if memory is correct, he was disinvited from KSC and UNH. I wanted to hear what he had to say. But things come full circle and after Keene State College attacked freedom of the press in 2017 essentially crushing the kids trying to learn a communications trade, I was surprised that Keene’s media adopted a Sargent Shultz posture. But that is Keene today. You are what you read, and you are what you hear-if it is poison, you are poisoned.
A presidential election was just stolen, and some are just oblivious. The local newspaper, radio station, and college play a huge role in Keene’s citizens testing positive for propaganda. I guess I cannot go home again — I do not think I want to.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
