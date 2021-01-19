The success of Keene State College getting through an on-campus semester was largely due to weekly testing, mask requirements, and carefully planned distancing in class and outside of class. And finally, an active in-house contact tracing team led by a professor in the School of Nursing.
The Contact Tracing Group, which I was a member of, consisted of faculty and students working in smaller teams of three members who took turns being “on call” day and night. Team members monitored lab feeds on phones and laptops and began calling those testing positive for COVID within minutes or hours. Students testing positive and those determined to be “contacts” during infectious periods were immediately quarantined.
Put simply this effort was integral to the college’s success. Sadly, the state’s effort, which now appears practically nonexistent, was largely ineffective. In most cases the state tracers would call our students many days after we had already contacted and traced them. If they had been the only tracers our positives would have infected scores of other people.
The failure of the state’s contact tracing is now evident as numbers have climbed in New Hampshire. When we are done with this pandemic it will be important to reflect and consider the new and greater role that public health can play in dealing with emergency health crises. The state would do well to learn from the college, which did such a good job.
LARRY WELKOWITZ
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.