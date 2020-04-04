I read with amusement the recent letter blaming 5G for the outbreak of COVID-19. It seems that the onset of the virus coincided with the activation of the 5G network in Wuhan, China. This is like blaming your Wi-Fi for giving you the virus (both emit the same type of signals — sub-6 GHz radio waves).
The theory that 5G causes or exacerbates the virus makes as much sense as the rumor that says Russia released 500 lions in order to keep people in their homes.
Here’s another coronavirus conspiracy theory that may be more believable: Maybe Donald Trump had the virus created and released into China (because we know how he feels about China), then had it released into the heavily Democratic states — California, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, New Jersey. The fact that these states were ahead of the curve in testing and containment probably had nothing to do with it.
After all, one whackadoodle theory is as good as the next.
The truth is, radio waves don’t cause viruses. Trying to connect things that are not connected is almost a national pastime.
COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person contact, plain and simple. So, stay home and wash your hands!
DENNIS TROUTMAN
P.O. Box 328
Fitzwilliam
