I just listened to Chris Coates’ show this morning on WKBK. Of course Chris is a longtime school board member and good old boy.

I called in and he hung up on me: I wanted to ask the students something. I wanted to ask them about the bullying. And fortunately it did get brought up.

One of the students mentioned that the school board is “out of touch” with it — a.k.a. Chris Coates is out of touch with it.

And it’s an indictment of him.

Meaning he is the problem.

And he knows full and well, that I often call him out as one of the good old boys. He knows that, and that’s why he hung up on me. Because he doesn’t want to be indicted for his poor job performance.

No matter that it has to do with the kids safety in school and their learning environment.

He preferred to bloviate on about masks.

I wanted to ask about bullying in that school. That is exactly what I wanted to ask about. And he doesn’t want to be called out.

So he hung up on me.

Like the kids say, he’s “out of touch” with the schools therefore the bullying is on his shoulders, squarely.

Bullying is THE problem; Chris Coates is the problem. Chris Coates doesn’t care about that problem.

He should be expelled from all future governmental jobs.

He knows how to charge the taxpayers over $17,000 per student per year (and increasing). But he runs from stuff that actually matters.

Those students have a right to be irate with you, Chris.

DAVID CRAWFORD, Keene

(Note: Chris Coates is not a member of the Keene Board of Education, though he has been in the past.)

