He died recently, unexpectedly, his former pupil Jeremy Mitchell informed me today. “Coach passed away,” he told me while I was laboring on the treadmill. Jeremy, a trainer at the Keene YMCA, was one of Bob Brennan’s many devoted athletes.
Bob and I started together teaching in the Monadnock Regional School District in 1971, he as the first elementary phys ed teacher, me as a classroom teacher in Sullivan.
In early winter we hiked Monadnock together, following our tracks back down in the snow. Neither of us knew the trails. While teaching elementary kids, Bob coached football, track and cross country. One of his noteworthy hallmarks were signs he put up all over the high school — pithy statements signed “Coach Brennan.” Their message had many varieties of the same theme: work hard, train diligently, never give up, and lead a healthy life style. Bob practiced what he preached.
He was an AMC Hut man before he moved south from the White Mountains. Once here, he led a group of half a dozen seniors on a demanding hike over the newly reopened Monadnock Sunapee Greenway. I remember an almost forced march of 22 miles in sweltering weather. A couple of the boys bowed out with blisters. Bob had them call their parents, whereupon they were left on the side of the road while the rest of us trudged onward.
One memorial moment was when we approached a dam near the Howe Reservoir. We were shocked to encounter two skinny dipping young couples, who ignored our presence. Some weeks later Bob announced he’d seen one of the girls at a movie theater in Keene. How did you recognize her, we asked. Bob said because she had braces on her teeth.
Brennan organized an expedition up Mount Washington in November, a group of teachers and friends, none of whom had scaled the mountain before. We made it down the next day — in the dark. He was a force, always ready for the next event in his physical world. He started a weightlifting program at MRHS. At one point he competed in body-building competitions, proudly showing off photos of himself posing in his Speedo-like garments. Very impressive.
Coach inspired dozens of young people to achieve more, aim higher and be grateful for life.
Bob Brennan was quite an athlete, coach and man. His wife, Julie, and children Bobby, Sandy, Scott and Amy will dearly miss him. I will as well.
DAVID BELL
42 Cottage St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.