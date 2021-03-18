C’mon man, do your job!
As of the writing of this letter, it has been 53 days without a news conference from “Teleprompter Joe,” the longest period of time a president has gone without a press conference in a century. (Editor’s note: According to The American Presidency project, this is untrue. Donald Trump, for example, went longer five times during his term in office, even accounting for joint press conferences.)
We, the American people, who you supposedly work for, want answers. Why is the language coming from the White House so disconnected from what is really going on?
You call the crisis at the border “a challenge.” The crisis at the border is no longer a crisis it is a catastrophe! Own it, Joe, because you created it. Last month 100,000 people crossed the border, among them drug cartels, human traffickers and children. Approximately 321 children a day arrive at the border, they are completely vulnerable to human trafficking. Due to your head-in-the-sand plan, you have effectively put a dollar sign on children’s heads and put them in danger. Nice job, Joe.
Joe Biden made it clear that COVID-19 was his number one concern. Really? Under his pandemic policy people crossing the border have more rights than the American citizens. Businesses, schools, churches ... all shut down; but hey if you cross the border come here illegally and have COVID-19, no problem, come on in! The hypocrisy is disgraceful and dangerous.
I did watch Biden’s State of the Union teleprompter address … to be clear, Joe Biden had nothing to do with the COVID-19 vaccine, nothing. The COVID-19 accomplishments Joe boasted about in his address were due to the hard work and success of Donald Trump and Operation Warp Speed.
Joe Biden, who is running the show? Why aren’t you talking about the crisis at the border? Where are you? We, the American people, need answers and we need them now. We need a leader, not you.
CATHY COOPER
Keene
