Thank you for publishing Elayne Clift’s “Does art’s value depend on who created it.” I follow her op-eds and have missed reading them lately. Please resume regularly publishing her thought-provoking pieces.
DENI DICKLER
97 Old Jaffrey Road
Rindge
