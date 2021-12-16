Has the left not shown enough of their ignorance and utter contempt for facts regarding the Rittenhouse trial? The latest was The Sentinel’s printing of a story (column) authored by Elayne Clift titled “Kyle Rittenhouse and the arming of America” in the Dec. 4-5 edition, where she ineffectively claims Rittenhouse got away with murder.
She, along with elected officials, to name a few, like Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Cory Booker, N.J. senator (check their tweets about the verdict), show no respect for our trial-by-jury process, possibly the fairest system on the globe. Nor do they display an understanding of the laws that ultimately produced the only verdict possible, given the charges filed and the overwhelming evidence presented. Rittenhouse was on trial for five very specific charges, and none of them had anything to do with vigilantism, race-motivated hate crimes or white supremacy. The jury did their job, unlike political activists who often promote “mob justice.”
What’s even more sad is how Clift rails on gun violence, citing several studies, but conveniently fails to mention that at least one of the attackers, a convicted sex offender and felon, pointed a loaded handgun at Rittenhouse’s head from 2 feet away — after Rittenhouse was previously assaulted and knocked to the ground by another attacker swinging a skateboard, also a deadly weapon when used in this fashion, at his head.
Did Clift not watch the videos or consider that none of this would have happened if the police were allowed to do their jobs and maintain order? Didn’t the city officials who gave the police orders to stand down not take an oath to serve and protect? Should they be on trial or at the very least relieved of their duties?
Maybe Clift can offer to reprint the opinion articles she must have drafted (ya, right) when she railed against the widespread violence led by BLM/Antifa around the country over the summer of 2020 involving plenty of gun violence; or did she agree with the media that those were mostly peaceful protests?
Claiming that the Rittenhouse verdict “has effectively declared open season on the gunning down of America” is beyond absurd. What was obviously open season during the summer of 2020 was burning, looting and murdering by mostly BLM/Antifa supporters. I also look forward to Clift’s interpretation of the Jussie Smollett trial with great anticipation!
Again, the hypocrisy knows no bounds.
MICHAEL BLAIR
Keene
