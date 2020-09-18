As chair of the Cheshire County Democratic Committee, I would like to clarify our policy regarding primaries. This is a directive we share with the N.H. Democratic Party.
I realize the state primaries are over, but recently there seemed to be confusion over endorsements.
No one that holds a formal position within the Cheshire County Democrats can endorse a candidate on behalf of our organization. They are free as a private citizen, however, to personally endorse, support or volunteer with a candidate and his or her campaign. This policy has been in place for many years and is strictly adhered to.
I make it clear to all primary candidates that as chair, my job is to be sure that all candidates are treated equally and that if they feel they have not been treated as such they should immediately contact me. Also, that I personally will not endorse any individual primary candidate.
After the primaries, the Cheshire County Democrats are united in their commitment to support and elect all the Democrats, up and down the ticket.
CARL DeMATTEO
30 Moore Farm Road
Keene
