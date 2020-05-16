Justice Thomas the other day asked a question. It was the first question he’d asked in a year, and before that it had been like 10 years since he asked a question.
I don’t know about you but how would you feel if your dentist didn’t pick up a toothbrush for 10 years or your car mechanic a wrench or your doctor a thermometer. Do you think he’s that way at home? I wouldn’t think he’d make a very good dinner companion.
Curiosity doesn’t seem to be his forte. He must be awfully understanding, though, to be that good at knowing what people mean without having to ask. It’s not like he’s a cashier in a store where it’s the same thing over and over. He has to understand highly complex issues all without asking a question.
My! My! It makes it easier on the lawyers if they don’t have to clarify anything, at least for him anyway.
Like Mark Twain said, “It’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
