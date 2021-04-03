On March 31, you published the proposed additional cost per user for the city’s proposed community power plan.
While we all may desire different sources for our power production, it is obvious that the city has not also embraced the idea of assisting the most vulnerable among us, the retired folks who have a fixed income and are now barely getting by.
Folks who already find the cost of affordable housing out of reach will be severely impacted by this proposed cost increase of $23 per month. We need to rethink and avoid this negative impact upon the folks most vulnerable.
MARY ARNOTT
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.