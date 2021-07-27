What a summer! Rainstorm after rainstorm has soaked this region for more than a month. Mother Nature delivered yet another tropical downpour last weekend. The resultant runoff caused significant area flooding. Roads were washed out, basements were full of water, pristine pastures adjacent to waterways were turned into lakes. Some areas experienced more damage than others.
The banks of the Minnewawa River, in the southeast corner of Keene, for example, sustained a significant amount of erosion due to the swift flow of swollen waters. Once sturdy trees situated near the river’s edge were undermined and toppled. The resultant agglomeration of splintered trees, twisted roots, and broken limbs formed an obstruction. The obstruction was similar in form to an oversized beaver dam spanning the entire width of the waterway.
Of course, this new hazard was in the worst of possible places — right behind a building where lots of people live. That building was the Rocky Brook Motel at 850 Marlboro Road. This obstruction threatened to restrict the flow of any new stormwater, thereby flooding the immediate area upstream. This would potentially be catastrophic for those motel residents as well as cabin and apartment building residents.
Fortunately for us, the City of Keene has a Hazard Mitigation Plan. Contained within that plan are strategies for dealing with this kind of nuisance. We reached out for help and the City of Keene’s Department of Public Works responded. They hired Phil’s Tree Service to remove the obstruction. A crew was on site within a matter of days. A large excavator removed the debris from the river. Several damaged trees were cut and removed from the river’s edge.
The end result … the Rocky Brook Motel now has beautiful sandy beachfront property. Plenty of room for kids to play in the water or build sandcastles on shore. There are now several deep pools to bathe or keep cool in during the sweltering summer days to come.
So, a big thank you goes out to the Keene Department of Public Works and Phil’s Tree Service. Catastrophe avoided, a job well done.
ANDREW E. SYMINGTON
Rocky Brook Realty
Keene
