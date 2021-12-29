The Keene City Council passed Ordinance O-2021-16-B on Dec. 16, requiring the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces.
A list of common questions and answers has been posted on the city’s website and may be updated periodically. Please read the full ordinance to get a complete understanding of all of the requirements. The ordinance may accessed through this link: https://bit.ly/3sGlvLs. Also, please refer to the State of New Hampshire COVID-19 resources for additional guidance for businesses and residents.
The decision to adopt this ordinance was not taken lightly. The City Council has a legal obligation to consider measures, such as this one, which impact the public health of all residents. Following the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in our area and the resulting plea for help from our local hospital the ordinance was adopted.
The debate that ensued as part of this process highlighted sharp divides in opinion and beliefs. Just as members of the public have a right to their personal opinion so do employees and others associated with the city. However, employees entrusted with the responsibility of educating the public about this ordinance and later enforcing the ordinance will carry out their roles professionally and ethically.
While this subject area has made differing opinions more visible, differing opinions at all levels have always existed when a policy decision is made. It is extremely rare to have 100 percent of agreement. Yet, our city teams have always been able to set aside their personal opinions and carry out their duties in a professional manner. I have confidence that will continue to be the case here.
Over the next few weeks city staff will be working to educate the public and our local businesses about the ordinance.
The City Council is the body elected by our community to make these very important policy decisions. The health of the public in these unprecedented times has weighed heavy on all of our hearts and minds.
The city will be working diligently to educate businesses and the public about the importance of mask wearing, the details of the face covering ordinance, as well as urging the public to get vaccinated and/or booster shots if eligible.
ELIZABETH DRAGON
Keene City Manager
