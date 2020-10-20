Last week I choose to frequent the local bike shop on Main Street rather than ordering from Amazon, as I normally would do. Or, I could have avoided the traffic and hassle of parking and shopped at another of our fine bike stores not located on Main Street.
Aside from these challenges, I selected the Main Street vendor to do my part to support Main Street business. I’ve found their store and staff to be actively involved in the lifestyle of biking and in the past, they were supportive of my needs regarding family biking.
So, I unloaded my son’s bike to take it in for repair, as well as unloading my two small children, ages 3 and 5. Any parents know this is no small task. Any outing for grown-ups is usually doubled in time and exertion with young children. But, again, I decided it was worth it as my children love looking at the bikes in this shop and we are always provided with tips, instruction, inspiration or helpful information.
When I left the shop, I found a ticket on my van. I was five minutes over the meter. Sure, I could have planned better. I could have had more coins available, even though that is a challenge in these COVID times of change shortages. My mistake. Likely the kids dawdled or asked “one more question” of the staff. The cost was a $10 ticket.
I just wonder if the city ever considers “the message” of parking meters. Sure, you’ve done studies to show the fine intake amounts cover the cost of the personnel, possibly even a bit more. But what about the unseen costs? What about the people that won’t bother to go downtown for this very reason? What about the cost of lost business?
Has the city ever considered parking for moms who are carrying the heavy baby carriers, or for families with young children? Has the city ever considered a way to time parking to allow a grace period?
While this fine won’t completely scare me off, I will remember it the next time and consider other options. Once the bike is repaired I guess I could always just ride into town.
EMILY MOUSETTE
32 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
