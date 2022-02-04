While I don’t care for the historic district in Keene I’m switching sides about the Cobblestone fire and the burnt-out building at the corner of Main and Davis streets.
The Historic District Commission in my opinion is too restrictive and places a burdensome bureaucratic hassle on owners trying to maintain properties and buildings that they own and pay taxes on. I have read minutes of that board and have shaken my head at the hoops people have to go through to maintain or improve property they own if it lands in the “historic district.”
That being said, I hope they flex their muscle on this building. The building that Cobblestone occupied is a historic building next to historic gas stations (Athens and the vacant building they own) and the Papas house (a beautiful house in the same family for multiple generations) and on the other side the church.
My only source of information is The Sentinel, but today (Feb. 2) it stated that all the weight-bearing walls were brick. The brick did not seem to be compromised from the fire, but the floors and roof that were wood frame are gone from the fire and that makes the building unsafe due to having no cross support for the exterior brick walls.
In my opinion that means that the floors and roof could be replaced while re-using the existing brick border walls and weight-bearing walls. I’m sure it will be a complicated rebuild with a crane on sight for months, but that building is a part of “historic” downtown Keene.
I’m guessing it would be more profitable for [building owner] George [Levine] to tear the building down and replace it with new construction, but if he was insured properly he should be insured to replace it as it was, which should cover the cost of rehabbing the existing building.
Or perhaps George wants to take the building down, keep the insurance money, and have a vacant lot in a very desirable location to sell to a new developer who can put up a modern building on Main Street.
As I said, I don’t care for the Historic District Commission and the hoops they make property owners go through to do maintenance and repairs for working buildings. I would support them in pushing to not raze the building at the corner of Main and Davis and look to rehabilitate the burned-out building that exists.
