It was a special moment to read the March 19 editorial by The Sentinel (“Easing hard times: Donating, patronizing local businesses provides grease to keep the economic engine running”).
No doubt you have captured the spirit of Keene and the Monadnock Region … which is neighbors helping neighbors and a city of neighborhoods. Whenever there has been a challenge the people have stepped forward to help no matter what the issue.
Please join the City of Keene, The Sentinel, Mayor Hansel, the City Council, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and most specially, your neighbors, as we work to support each other during these difficult times. Donate and patronize … let’s help each other.
Each weekday morning at 8 a.m., Mayor Hansel will be hosting a virtual town hall to answer questions from citizens on the COVID-19 emergency. Those interested in participating in the virtual town hall can follow @MayorHansel on Facebook. Additionally, they can go to www.notifykeene.com for links to join the video conference.
Those without Internet access can dial 603-766-JOIN (5646) and use the participant code 981441. I encourage you to pass this information along to those who may be interested in these updates.
MEDARD KOPCZYNSKI
Keene City Hall
3 Washington St., Keene
(This writer is director-economic development initiatives and special projects for the City of Keene.)
