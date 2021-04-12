I wanted to address Mary Arnott’s letter (“City’s power plan will hurt many,” April 3) that is stating that the proposed community power plan will increase the cost to all customers.
The proposed framework has four different energy plans that customers can choose from. The quoted $23 increase is for a plan that must be opted into and not the default plan. The $23 increase is above the plan that customers will be opted into if they don’t choose one of the other plans, of which includes a plan for no-increase to green sources above the state guidelines ($3 anticipated savings compared to the proposed default product).
All customers will have the option to opt out of increased green energy sourcing and therefore no one is being forced to take that $23 increase. The state already mandates that a certain percentage of energy must be sourced from renewable energy and this power plan simply expands on the customer’s ability to go above and beyond that. The chart that outlines the different plans can be readily found on the Keene Community Power website.
BRYAN LAKE
Keene
