The City of Keene’s apparent surprise that the number of Right-to-Know requests in Keene are higher than anywhere in the state shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Consider that rather than complying with simple requests for information, the city routinely requires people, and even city councilors, to file Right-to-Know requests to get information that should be readily accessible.
What is a surprise is that the city continues this practice.
In 2019 the N.H. Supreme Court ruled against the city in Salcetti v. The City of Keene, where the court said that the city didn’t take Right-to-Know very seriously, and found that the city’s practice of not storing data in a form that is readily available to the public is unconstitutional.
Now, the city has earmarked $97,600 to hire an assistant city attorney to focus on processing those requests that could be avoided by simply being compliant with the RTK laws.
The real question should be why the city feels that it is such an inconvenience to be transparent.
TERRY M. CLARK
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.