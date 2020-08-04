Regarding the mask ordinance that will soon be voted on by the City Council, it seems to me that the mask ordinance is more a matter of opinion than it is of science, and therefore an overreach of government intrusion into the lives of our citizens.
Our community has shown a high level of conscientiousness and judgment without government mandates, which has resulted in a single-digit incidence of COVID-19 and only one death that I know of in Keene.
My reading indicates that masks are not an effective measure in limiting the spread of disease except under specific circumstances, and that the general public cannot be expected to follow mask protocols that will limit the spread of disease.
The New England Journal of Medicine said “masks serve symbolic roles” and are “marginally beneficial.” The University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy said this month that “wearing a cloth mask or face covering could be better than doing nothing, but we simply don’t know at this point.”
While there may be some benefits to wearing masks, mandatory mask wearing is not without risks that could lead to unforeseen negative outcomes causing more harm than good. Masks can cause harm due to issues such as not wearing the mask right, dirty masks, prolonged mask use, vision impairment, harboring germs and microbes in a warm and moist environment, and breathing those same microbes without an adequate supply of fresh air.
Masks limit our ability to rely on our own survival instincts when assessing the risks of an encounter with a diseased person. As humans, we look for symptoms of disease and take precautions when we encounter people who appear to be diseased. Sneezing, coughing, and other disease symptoms like a runny nose can be hidden by a mask which may increase the chances of infection.
Mask wearers may consider themselves “safe” even when they are sick and should take extra care or not be in public. Likewise, at-risk people might not take appropriate precautions because they think masks make them safe.
Given the lack of consensus on this topic, the weak evidence to support it, the potential for unforeseen negative consequences, and Keene’s excellent performance in the absence of a mandate, I do not see the need for a mask ordinance.
BEN ROBERTSON
20 West St.
Keene
