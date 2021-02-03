As the owner of a 145KVA solar array, I can admire the passion of people who want to save the world. Unfortunately, Keene’s new Renewable Energy Ordinance is just a feel-good measure.
The recent discussion about “benchmarking” and “labeling” should have happened long ago. In the two or more years of discussion, these two items were pulled out of the hat just three months ago with no previous public input.
Both will require professional reports to implement. Dr. Shedd (committee chair) is under the disillusion that every household will self certify in order to implement the technical requirements. It’s similar to becoming a real estate appraiser. Does anyone become an appraiser before they sell their house just to avoid the fee?
Every city councilor claims they are in favor of affordable housing, just to enact ordinances which will undoubtedly cost people who can ill afford it. Even without labeling and benchmarking the ordinance will incur expense. Just a couple months ago they passed the social host ordinance, creating another paid city staffer.
Even with a volunteer committee, city staff spent in excess of two years working diligently on this. Additionally they hired several interns specifically for the project. It will certainly grow in staff, just like every other department has.
This ordinance began with a concern for the environment by reducing Keene’s carbon footprint. The travesty is it has turned into an anti fossil fuel ordinance at all cost to the environment.
There is no part in the ordinance that discusses high efficiency gas furnaces, something we have in today’s technology. Instead they encourage wood burning and biomass, both of which puke carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Dr. Shedd claims that all the money spent on fossil fuels leaves the state, insinuating this is why it’s OK to burn wood and pollute the atmosphere. I thought we didn’t want ANY pollution. I wonder if Davis Oil will train their well-paid staff to cut and deliver wood instead of sending all their money out of state.
Where are solar panels made? Is it better to send that money to China where coal is used for manufacturing? Solar panels only last 25 years. Batteries even less. Where will we dispose of this. They have toxic chemicals which is why they are made in China.
Nobody, including Dr. Shedd, talks about disposal!
TOBY TOUSLEY
Keene
