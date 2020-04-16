I am addressing two subjects with this letter. First, I want to recognize and praise all of the wonderful members of our community including Cheshire Medical Center doctors, nurses and staff, all of the various first responders, including the Keene Police Department and both Keene city and Cheshire County employees/elected officials.
In addition, I recognize Keene State College under the very capable leadership of President Melinda Treadwell, the many selfless volunteers, and thoughtful people who run services for those in need. Let us also not forget the dedicated veterinary hospitals who care for our beloved pets. And so many more people whom I have not mentioned.
All of you are heroes in my book and I cannot thank you enough for your humanity and good will during this pandemic.
My second subject, unfortunately, involves politics as I cannot help but respond to two recently published letters in The Sentinel that condemn and impugn our hard-working Democratic senators and a member of Gov. Sununu’s advisory committee.
The authors of these letters, Marilyn Huston and Jane Johnson, apparently don’t believe in transparency. Neither identified themselves as leadership members of the Cheshire County Republican Committee.
Shame on both of you for submitting letters that intentionally do not include context and/or insinuate that New Hampshire U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, and N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky are not appropriately representing citizens. Huston and Johnson’s extreme partisanship, or party before country, is what is so terribly wrong with many in the Republican Party.
How about actually standing up for the people during this crisis as our senators are doing and not for the unfit, dishonest, corrupt, vengeful, impeached, initially slow-to-respond Donald Trump.
Thank you.
DIANE FADELEY
632 West St.
Keene
